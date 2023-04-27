ADVERTISEMENT

Three men booked for allegedly chasing and blocking woman’s car in Varthur  

April 27, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman who was driving in Varthur in the morning hours of Thursday alleged that her car was hit by a Tata Ace vehicle from behind and after chasing her for a kilometre, two persons in the vehicle blocked her car while also trying to break into it. A case has been registered at Varthur police station under IPC Sections 341, 504, 506 and 509. 

According to the police, the woman, named Soumya Narayan was driving from Varthur Kodi towards Sarjapur between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. when the accident occurred. While the two people chased and blocked her car, a third person also joined later. It was then that the woman called the emergency number 112 and a police officer she knew. The police soon reached the place and intervened while the woman later registered a complaint at the Varthur police station.  

The FIR has been lodged against Zaheer, 25, Hazar, 40 and Irshad, in his 40s, based on the woman’s complaint. “The guys alleged that the woman was at fault in the accident, and she drove away after causing it,” an official said.  

“Some miscreants hit my wife’s car from behind with a Tata Ace goods wagon on Varthur main road and chased her for a kilometre and blocked her car. They called another guy who arrived in a motorcycle and the three of them tried breaking into her car. On calling 112, the police Hoysala reached the spot in five minutes and apprehended the culprits. Very scary for a lone driver especially women. Thanks to our Police,” Soumya’s husband Tiger Ramesh shared on Twitter.  

