Three-member gang arrested for 27 chain snatching cases in city

A special team of the west division police, on Tuesday, arrested three persons who were allegedly part of a mugging gang involved in 27 chain snatching cases in and around the city.

The police have also recovered 1.2 kg of gold valuables worth ₹50 lakh.

Sanjeev Patil, DCP, west division, said that the accused, Saleem Irani and his associates Azad Irani and Amnu Irani, used to come to the city and rob people before returning to their native Dharwad and hand over the stolen goods to Babu Irani, mother of Amnu Irani.

She, along with her neighbours Fathima Athar and Gulzar Begum, would sell it to jewellers in and around the area.

A special team of Magadi road and Vijayanagar police was formed after a series of cases were reported and it arrested the gang members on December 11.

Based on the information obtained from them, the police cracked 27 cases reported across the city and recovered the valuables.

The police said Saleem was involved in similar cases in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The trio have been remanded to judicial custody.