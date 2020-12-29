Three-member gang arrested for 27 chain snatching cases in city

A special team of the west division police, on Tuesday, arrested three persons who were allegedly part of a mugging gang involved in 27 chain snatching cases in and around the city.
The police have also recovered 1.2 kg of gold valuables worth ₹50 lakh.
Sanjeev Patil, DCP, west division, said that the accused, Saleem Irani and his associates Azad Irani and Amnu Irani, used to come to the city and rob people before returning to their native Dharwad and hand over the stolen goods to Babu Irani, mother of Amnu Irani.
She, along with her neighbours Fathima Athar and Gulzar Begum, would sell it to jewellers in and around the area.
A special team of Magadi road and Vijayanagar police was formed after a series of cases were reported and it arrested the gang members on December 11.
Based on the information obtained from them, the police cracked 27 cases reported across the city and recovered the valuables.
The police said Saleem was involved in similar cases in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.
The trio have been remanded to judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath