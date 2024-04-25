Three masked men brandish pistol, rob doctor of ₹40-lakh worth valuables

April 25, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A group of three masked men brandished a pistol and robbed a doctor of valuables worth ₹40 lakh at Sahakarnagar on Wednesday night. The accused were inter-State robbers, the police suspect.

It may be recalled that a gang of four masked men similarly brandished pistols and tried to rob a jewellery store at Kodigehalli, not far from where the doctor was robbed on Wednesday. The gang shot at two persons when they resisted the robbery bid in March. The gang of four was caught in Gwalior for being involved in the case. They had robbed a jewellery store in Mumbai a week before the incident in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday around 8.20 p.m, Dr. Umashankar was alone at home and had gone to a street corner shop without locking his house’s main door as the shop was just a few blocks away. When he returned home, he saw a masked youth standing in the hall and when the doctor asked who he was, he called another man who came out of the room brandishing a pistol and another man came from the first floor holding a bag. In his complaint, Dr. Umashankar said he tried to flee the house and lock it from outside. However, the masked man with a pistol threatened to kill him if he tried to lock them up and dragged him into a room and locked him instead.

Dr. Umashankar said he came out of the room after some time by opening the lock and found that the gang had fled. He said when he went upstairs, he saw all the wardrobes ransacked and 500 grams of gold ornaments, ₹20 lakh in cash cash, and six Swiss watches, together worth ₹40 lakh missing.

The Kodigehalli police have booked a case. The police suspect there was a fourth member of the gang waiting outside in a car and they were from outside the State as they were speaking in Hindi. A senior official said they had some leads and expressed confidence that the gang will be caught soon.

