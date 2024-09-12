Three labourers from U.P. arrested for assaulting co-worker over trivial row in Bengaluru

The Anekal police have detained three factory workers for allegedly assaulting their co-worker over a trivial row which was later escalated as a language issue.

Based on the complaint filed by Shivalinga (40), the police booked a case against the trio charging them with assault for further investigation.

In his complaint, Shivalinga alleged that the trio, identified as Manu, Ansari and another man are from Uttar Pradesh, do not understand the local language. On Wednesday morning, one of the accused during work hours extended his leg to make Shivalinga trip while he was passing by. When Shivalinga questioned their behaviour, they asked him to talk to them in Hindi. Heated arguments ensued following which one of them allegedly assaulted Shivalinga with a metal object found nearby. Shivalinga sustained head injuries and went to the local hospital where he got stitches for the injuries .

Soon, the local residents gathered in support of Shivalinga demanding strong action against the accused.

Meanwhile, a detailed probe revealed that the complainant had differences with the accused over the use of strong perfume by them. “He was objecting to the strong perfume they were wearing and as the accused are not familiar with Kannada, the problem escalated and ended up in assault,” a police officer said .

