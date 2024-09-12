GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three labourers from U.P. arrested for assaulting co-worker over trivial row in Bengaluru

Published - September 12, 2024 06:12 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Anekal police have detained three factory workers for allegedly assaulting their co-worker over a trivial row which was later escalated as a language issue.

Based on the complaint filed by Shivalinga (40), the police booked a case against the trio charging them with assault for further investigation.

In his complaint, Shivalinga alleged that the trio, identified as Manu, Ansari and another man are from Uttar Pradesh, do not understand the local language. On Wednesday morning, one of the accused during work hours extended his leg to make Shivalinga trip while he was passing by. When Shivalinga questioned their behaviour, they asked him to talk to them in Hindi. Heated arguments ensued following which one of them allegedly assaulted Shivalinga with a metal object found nearby. Shivalinga sustained head injuries and went to the local hospital where he got stitches for the injuries .

Soon, the local residents gathered in support of Shivalinga demanding strong action against the accused.

Meanwhile, a detailed probe revealed that the complainant had differences with the accused over the use of strong perfume by them. “He was objecting to the strong perfume they were wearing and as the accused are not familiar with Kannada, the problem escalated and ended up in assault,” a police officer said .

eom...///

Published - September 12, 2024 06:12 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.