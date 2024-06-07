ADVERTISEMENT

Three KPTCL employees killed in accident in Chickballapur

Published - June 07, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited employees were killed and another severely injured, when their car toppled into a roadside canal on the outskirts of Gauribidanur in Chickballapur on Thursday night .

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Venugopal, 34, Sridhar, 35, and Manjappa, 35. They were working as mechanics and linemen in Gauribidanur town.

According to the police, the trio, along with another KPTCL employee, were heading to rectify a defective line and Venugopal was driving. As it was raining and dark, Venugopal, suspected to have been driving rashly, lost control of the car and it toppled into the canal. The impact was so great that the three were killed on the spot.

Though the accident occurred at midnight, the incident came to light in the early hours when passers-by alerted the police. The Gauribidanur Rural Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem, while the injured is being treated at a hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint filed by the junior engineer, the police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Venugopal, who was driving the car, for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US