GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three KPTCL employees killed in accident in Chickballapur

Published - June 07, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited employees were killed and another severely injured, when their car toppled into a roadside canal on the outskirts of Gauribidanur in Chickballapur on Thursday night .

The deceased have been identified as Venugopal, 34, Sridhar, 35, and Manjappa, 35. They were working as mechanics and linemen in Gauribidanur town.

According to the police, the trio, along with another KPTCL employee, were heading to rectify a defective line and Venugopal was driving. As it was raining and dark, Venugopal, suspected to have been driving rashly, lost control of the car and it toppled into the canal. The impact was so great that the three were killed on the spot.

Though the accident occurred at midnight, the incident came to light in the early hours when passers-by alerted the police. The Gauribidanur Rural Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem, while the injured is being treated at a hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by the junior engineer, the police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Venugopal, who was driving the car, for further investigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.