Three KPTCL employees killed in accident in Chickballapur

Three Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited employees were killed and another severely injured, when their car toppled into a roadside canal on the outskirts of Gauribidanur in Chickballapur on Thursday night .

The deceased have been identified as Venugopal, 34, Sridhar, 35, and Manjappa, 35. They were working as mechanics and linemen in Gauribidanur town.

According to the police, the trio, along with another KPTCL employee, were heading to rectify a defective line and Venugopal was driving. As it was raining and dark, Venugopal, suspected to have been driving rashly, lost control of the car and it toppled into the canal. The impact was so great that the three were killed on the spot.

Though the accident occurred at midnight, the incident came to light in the early hours when passers-by alerted the police. The Gauribidanur Rural Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem, while the injured is being treated at a hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by the junior engineer, the police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Venugopal, who was driving the car, for further investigation.