Three killed in separate accidents

January 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed in separate accidents in High Grounds and Hennur police station limits since Sunday night.

Rajesh Acharya, a resident of Yeshwanthpur and working at a private hospital on Airport Road, was going on a two-wheeler along with his friend towards Windsor Manor on Monday morning when his bike skidded and toppled on Sankey Road. The two injured riders were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rajesh was declared brought dead. The pillion rider is recovering. The High Ground traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, Tarun, 22, riding a bike, was killed after he crashed into the goods vehicle parked on the roadside near Kogilu Cross on Sunday night. Tarun was a resident of Srinivasapura and was returning home. The Hennur traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

In a similar incident, a 50-year-old bike rider was killed when he failed to notice a tractor, without a tail lamp, parked on the roadside, and crashed into it near Haj House on Sunday night. The deceased, Ranganath, a resident of Amruthahalli, was working as a cashier at a bar. He was returning home from work when the accident occurred. The Hennur traffic police registered a case of death due to negligence against the tractor driver and are investigating.

