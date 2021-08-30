Bengaluru

Three killed in motorcycle collision

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Magadi Road, near Ramanagaram on Saturday evening. “On impact, they were tossed in the air, along with the bikes. All three sustained severe head injuries,” said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Venkatesh, 33, and Murthy, 31, who were on one bike, and Raghu, 21, who was on the other. According to the police, all three deceased were daily wage workers from Balageri village in Magadi. The Ramanagaram traffic police said the road had a sharp turn. “None of the victims were wearing helmets,” a police officer said.


