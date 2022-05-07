Three killed in head-on collision between SUV and KSRTC bus in Bengaluru

The deceased include a six-month-old baby; two others injured

Three persons, including a six-month-old baby boy, were killed and two others injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided head-on with a KSRTC bus on the outskirts of Sathanur on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj, the driver of the SUV, Akshatha, 27 and her six-month-old son Sumanth. The injured were identified as Sudhindra and his relative, who are recovering in a hospital.

According to the police, the injured Sudhindra , a cashier at a restaurant in Kanakapura, had gone to his native place Udupi along with his family last week and were returning home. While the SUV reached Kemmallidoddi village on the outskirts of Sathanur, the SUV collided with the KSRTC bus, the police said. The impact of the accident was so high that the car was mangled and the victims were stuck inside the vehicle.

Passers-by rushed to help and pulled out the victims and shifted them to the hospital before alerting the Sathanur police. The police have taken up a case and are investigating.