Three inmates of govt. home for boys escape after attacking security guard, one held

August 20, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madiwala police have tracked down one of the juveniles who, along with two others, attacked a 37-year-old security guard of the Government Home for Boys and escaped after snatching the keys from him recently.

The trio charged with theft were housed in the Government Home for Boys on Market road, Madiwala, for rehabilitation.

The trio recently attacked the security guard, Sridhar, and snatched the keys and fled.

The injured guard was taken to hospital before filing a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police launched a search for the escaped inmates and kept a watch at their houses. Based on a clue that one of the escaped inmates visited the house, the police rushed to his house in Halasuru and brought him back. The search for the other two inmates are on, a police officer said.

The police have asked the management of the home to conduct a security audit to prevent such incidents in the future.

