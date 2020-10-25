Three, including wife, held for man’s murder

The police have solved the murder of a tailor from Jigani, Mahesh, 34, who was bludgeoned to death on October 17, and arrested his wife, her lover, and a friend for the crime. The accused have have been identified as Prema, 28, her lover Shivamallu, 29, and his friend Mallesh, 26, all hailing from Denkanikottai, Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Prema married Mahesh four years ago and the couple have two children. Mahesh ran a tailoring shop at Harogadde, Jigani, where the family resided. The family shifted to their native place, Denkanikottai, when the shop had to be closed for long spells during the lockdown.

While they were there, Prema allegedly fell in love with Shivamallu, a neighbour, and the relationship soon developed into an extramarital affair. “They allegedly decided to kill Mahesh, as he objected to their affair,” said the police.

According to the police, the affair continued even after the family returned to Harogadde. Shivamallu decided to hatch a plan to kill Mahesh and came to Bengaluru. “On October 17 evening, as Mahesh was returning home after closing the shop, Shivamallu with the help of his friend Mallesh allegedly bludgeoned him to death at a desolated spot and fled from the scene,” the Jigani police said.