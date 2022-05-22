Three, including two foreign nationals arrested, drugs seized

The Sampigehalli police have arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 80 grams of MDMA worth ₹8 lakh from him.

The accused, identified as Jerry Chinoye, was a resident of Chikkajala. He was staying illegally and was peddling drugs to his clients, the police said. Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided the place near Chirumenahalli arch and arrested him “red-handed”. The police recovered a mobile phone and a car from him. The police booked Jerry under the NDPS Act and are probing further to ascertain his source of drugs.

In another case, the Yelahanka police arrested Nukusy Evra George, 34, who is from Rwanda, and his associate Mohammed Farooq, 29, of Shivajinagar, for peddling MDMA. The police seized 8 grams of MDMA from them.