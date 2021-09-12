Three, including mother, held for child’s murder

The Mico Layout police who were probing the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy, reported missing last month, have arrested three people – the boy’s mother, her male friend, his associate – for allegedly murdering the child. The boy was beaten to death and the body discarded, said the police.

On August 25, a woman approached the police claiming that her son, whom she had left with her friend, had been missing for six months. The police were suspicious of her story.

When questioned, she allegedly confessed that her friend had beaten her child so badly that he died. The incident took place in February. “Instead of reporting the murder, she helped cover up the crime. She claimed that she now wanted him punished,” said the police.

Her friend allegedly while trying to discipline the boy, beat him with a pipe on his head, killing him. He confided in the boy’s mother and his associate. The mother alleged that he threatened her with dire consequences if she went to the police and this prevented her from seeking justice earlier. The police have arrested the man for the murder, his partner and the boy’s mother for destruction of evidence in the crime.