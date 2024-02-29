Three-hour emergency drill conducted at KIA 

February 29, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

A full-scale mock emergency exercise was conducted at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday (February 29) by various stakeholders to test and validate the airport’s emergency plans and preparedness.

The exercise codenamed Challenger ’24 simulated a scenario involving the crash landing of the Challenger Flight number XX-9999.

Realistic simulation

The exercise involved a realistic simulation, replete with an actual aircraft and 162 dummy passengers actively participating. It began with the simulation of a passenger aircraft catching fire during the final approach for landing. The fire was promptly extinguished by the Airport’s Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting team, with support from the IAF and KSFES fire fighting teams.

The ARFF team, along with CISF, carried out the rescue operation and those requiring hospitalisation were swiftly transported to city hospitals under pre-existing MoUs with the airport.

There were eight ‘mock’ casualties, which included one child. Thirty passengers were transported to various hospitals in the city for medical attention of which 20 of them were seriously injured. As many as 132 passengers had minor or no injuries at all

A green corridor was established towards the city to assess readiness, and a real-time airlifting drill was conducted.

IAF hospital

Helicopters from IAF too participated in the evacuation drill for critical casualty transportation to the IAF command hospital.

Over 2,000 participants from more than 85 organisations participated in the exercise, which commenced at 12.42 p.m. on Thursday.

“We undertake this significant full-scale drill biennially, engaging all stakeholders. The purpose of orchestrating this real-time simulated mock exercise is two-fold: firstly, to assess the effectiveness of our procedures and the readiness of our personnel in swiftly mitigating the impact of real emergencies; and secondly, to prioritise the preservation of lives and property,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

In quick time

Mr. Marar said within 17 minutes they were able to get some of the victims to the hospitals. “There is a regulatory requirement laid out by DGCA that requires the fire-fighting vehicles and rescue team to respond within two minutes to any part of the airport boundary where the aircraft accident happened and in this case the response was well within two minutes,” Mr. Marar added.