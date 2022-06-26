Three held on charge of stealing bike in Bengaluru

The Byadarahalli police have arrested three person on the charge of stealing bikes and recovered 10 two-wheelers worth ₹4 lakh from them.

The accused, Sanjay, Keerthi, and Darshan, used to move around the residential areas and steal the bikes parked in front of the houses, said the police.

The accused had allegedly stolen a scooter parked in front of a house in Byadarahalli on June 14. Based on a complaint, the police recovered the CCTV camera footage and identified the accused .

The police added that the accused were operating in Byadarahalli, Kengeri, and Rajgopalnagar police station limits and mastered the art of breaking hand locks and starting the bike by tampering with the ignition wires.