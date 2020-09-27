Bengaluru

Three held, marijuana seized

The R.T. Nagar police arrested three persons and recovered 5 kg of dry marijuana and 23 kg of fresh marijuana leaves from them.

The accused have been identified as Budensab, 59, a native of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrappa, 40, of Kolar, and Marappa, 56, of Chickballapur.

The police said that recently, they had registered a case against an alleged addict identified as Karthik, 22, a resident of Sultanpalya. During questioning, he revealed that he was buying drugs from Budensab.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that Budensab was selling ganja at a ground in R.T. Nagar where the police caught him and seized 5 kg of the contraband.

Upon questioning, he revealed that he along with the two other accused were bringing marijuana leaves from a hill and selling. The three accused had 23 kg of fresh marijuana leaves.

The police said the three would go to a hill near Doddaballapur during the day to identify marijuana plants grown in the wild and would return during the night to collect them.

They would dry the leaves at a ground in R.T. Nagar and sell them to consumers.

