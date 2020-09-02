Three held for trying to sell diamonds worth ₹40L without valid documents

The police on Tuesday night arrested three men for attempting to sell diamonds without required documents. “We recovered 80 pieces of natural diamonds valued at ₹40 lakh,” said a police officer.
The accused — Ramkumar, 54, Praveen Kumar, 51, and Sudhir, 28, — hail from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada. The beat police on duty saw the three men moving suspiciously in city market area on Tuesday night and detained them for questioning.
“When they frisked them, they recovered a red purse containing 80 diamonds. It’s the kind of purse women carry. We summoned a gemologist who examined the stones and confirmed that they were diamonds,” the police officer added.
The accused claimed that the diamonds belonged to them and they had come to Bengaluru to sell them to a jeweller.
However, according to the police, they were unable to provide receipts or documents to substantiate their claim. The police have taken the trio into custody to ascertain the source of the diamonds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath