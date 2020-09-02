Three held for trying to sell diamonds worth ₹40L without valid documents

The police on Tuesday night arrested three men for attempting to sell diamonds without required documents. “We recovered 80 pieces of natural diamonds valued at ₹40 lakh,” said a police officer.

The accused — Ramkumar, 54, Praveen Kumar, 51, and Sudhir, 28, — hail from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada. The beat police on duty saw the three men moving suspiciously in city market area on Tuesday night and detained them for questioning.

“When they frisked them, they recovered a red purse containing 80 diamonds. It’s the kind of purse women carry. We summoned a gemologist who examined the stones and confirmed that they were diamonds,” the police officer added.

The accused claimed that the diamonds belonged to them and they had come to Bengaluru to sell them to a jeweller.

However, according to the police, they were unable to provide receipts or documents to substantiate their claim. The police have taken the trio into custody to ascertain the source of the diamonds.