Three held for stabbing youth to death over a row over dancing during religious procession

March 11, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byatarayanapura police on Monday arrested three people for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old young man to death in a trivial row over dancing during a religious procession on Shivaratri.

The accused, Chethan, Ranga, and Pawan, have been charged with murder and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Yogesh, who worked at a car wash service centre, went to attend Shivaratri celebrations at a local temple in Muneshwara Block on March 8. While dancing, he accidentally stepped on the accused, which led to a heated argument.

In the melee, the trio allegedly beat up Yogesh, following which Yogesh tried to escape. But the accused chased him and stabbed him to death before fleeing the spot, said the police.

Initially, the police, who found him inside the compound of a house, suspected that the death was due to injuries caused from the glass pieces on the compound wall. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the death was owing to stab injuries, following which the police began to probe and gathered details before arresting the accused.

