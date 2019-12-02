Three held for kidnapping minor boy

Within 12 hours after getting the alert, the police rescued a 13-year-old boy kidnapped allegedly by his 30-year-old cousin who was heavily in debt.

The rescue team, early on Sunday, opened fire when two of the three accused kidnappers attempted to attack them in a bid to escape. “All three men were subsequently arrested. The prime accused, Moin, turned out to be the victim’s first cousin. He masterminded the kidnap and roped in his two friends Ayaz and Mubarak,” said a senior police official.

The other accused were heavily in debt and allegedly needed money desperately to clear the loans. They later told the police that as Moin had promised them a huge sum of money, the duo agreed to the plan. “They had initially planned to kidnap two boys, the 13-year-old and another minor who was a distant relative of Moin’s. They planned for two months as Moin tried to figure out ways to go through with it without being identified. One of their plans failed and Moin decided to kidnap only his 13-year-old cousin. He set the ransom amount for ₹50 lakh,” a senior police officer said.

As per the plan, Ayaz and Mubarak went to the victim’s house in Banaswadi on Saturday and called him out seeking directions to a hotel that his father owned. They told the boy that he needed to deliver goods to the hotel and asked him to accompany them on their motorcycle. The boy agreed and got onto the pillion seat after which they forcibly took him to a house on the outskirts of the city where they left him gagged and bound.

Ransom call

They later called the boy’s father from his cellphone and demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh for his safe release. They also allegedly threatened to kill the boy if he informed the police. “Fortunately, the father immediately approached the police. Sharanappa S.D., (DCP East) formed three teams to probe the case and rescue the boy.

Late on Saturday night, a team headed by inspector Ajay Sarathy in plainclothes went in an autorickshaw to deliver the ransom and confronted Mubarak and Ayaz at the drop location. “Sensing trouble, Mubarak attacked head constable Renu Nayak with a dagger in a bid to escape. However, Mr. Sarathy opened fire and shot at Mubarak. The team nabbed Ayaz who led them to the boy.

The police also recovered a dagger and a chopper from the accused. “Based on their confession, the police arrested Moin from his house. His family did not suspect that he had anything to do with the disappearance of the boy until the police knocked on their door. Both Moin and the victim’s family are in the hotel business and are a joint family unit. Moin knew that his uncle was rich and wanted to make a quick buck,” said the police who have taken the trio into custody.