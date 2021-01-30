Bengaluru

Three held for horse race betting

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 30 January 2021 19:45 IST
Updated: 30 January 2021 19:45 IST

The Central Crime Branch officials arrested three men for allegedly running a horse race betting racket from a lodge in Subedar Chatram Road on Friday.

The police raided the lodge and arrested S. Mithun, 33, V. Raghu, 47, and Shivaraju, 30. Cash amounting to ₹5.05 lakh and mobile phones were seized from them. “The accused were receiving the bets from punters on races scheduled for Saturday,” the police said.

