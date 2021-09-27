Three have narrow escape after luxury car rams into taxi

Bengaluru

27 September 2021 01:16 IST

The car then crashed into compound of Command Hospital

In yet another case of rash and negligent driving in violation of curfew, a luxury car that was speeding rammed into a private taxi on HAL Airport Road before hitting a compound wall, late on Saturday night.

On impact, the taxi overturned, but fortunately, the driver and the two passengers inside, escaped with minor injuries as the airbags were activated, said a police officer. The driver of the Porsche, identified as Zuhair Mevani, 32, a resident of Fraser Town, allegedly lost control of the wheel. “After hitting the taxi, the car rammed into the wall of the Command Hospital before coming to a halt,” said the police.

The initial probe revealed that Mevani along with his friends had decided to go for a ride after dining at a restaurant in Indiranagar. The Halasuru traffic police have taken Mewani for questioning. “He underwent a medical examination and we are awaiting the report to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” a police officer added. The car has also been seized. The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving endangering lives of others, among other sections of the IPC.

The accident on Saturday is similar to the one that occurred a few weeks ago when DMK MLA Y. Prakash’s son Karunaa Sagar and six of his friends died after the SUV they were in jumped onto the pavement and rammed into the compound wall of a bank at Koramangala. In another case of speeding, two friends were killed on Electronics City flyover when they were mowed down by a speeding car. “Fortunately, in Saturday’s incident, there were no fatalities,” said the police officer.

Drunken driving cases

In the wake of rising cases of drunken driving and speeding, the police in mid-September had resumed special drives to keep a check on those motorists flouting the law. On Saturday night, the traffic police booked 52 cases against motorists allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).