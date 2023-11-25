Three from Odisha arrested in Kolar on the charge of cultivating ganja plants at poultry farm

November 25, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kolar district cyber crime police busted a drug racket and arrested three labourers who were allegedly growing ganja plants in a poultry farm where they were working.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials, led by Inspector S.R. Jagadisha, raided the farm in Dasepalli village of Mulbagal and arrested Seth Kumar, Basanth Dehuri, and Sagar Thiriya from Odisha who were living on the farm and allegedly cultivating the plants clandestinely.

A probe revealed that the accused were working for a well-known multinational poultry and food products company. They were living on the farm premises where they grew ganja plants and sold it to local peddlers and consumers apart from using it for personal consumption, said the police.

The police have recovered a ganja plant weighing 600 grams and arrested the trio for further investigation.

The accused also had links with peddlers from Visakhapatnam and a team has left for Andhra Pradesh to track down their network.

Earlier, the CEN police arrested five drug addicts in the town who were creating a nuisance under the influence of narcotics. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and were subject to medical counselling at the district hospital.

This is part of a special drive organised by Superintendent of Police M. Narayana against narcotics. The district police have crack the whip against medical stores, shops and roadside tea vendors who were peddling drugs.

Several teams have been formed who conducted surprise inspections and checks on medical stores. There were reports that the medical stores were selling banned drugs over the counter and some drugs without prescription and the consumers were mostly youth and college students .

It was alleged that a 17-year-old college student who was murdered by a group of youth a few days ago over a trivial row were under the influence of drugs.

The police, during the course of investigation, found the source of drugs and Mr. Narayana ordered for a special drive to crack down on the selling points.

The police have issued notices to the owners of medical stores calling them for questioning. Based on their statement, necessary action will be initiated with the associates of drug control department, Bhaskar S.N., System Administrator, SP office, Kolar, said.