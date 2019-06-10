Three from Bengaluru drown in Cauvery

Three people from Bengaluru, who were in Chamarajanagar for a wedding, drowned when they ventured into the Cauvery for a swim at Sattegala on Sunday.

The Kollegal Rural police identified the victims as Manoj Kumar, 23, Lokesh, 21, and Veena, 22. The three were part of a six-member group that had come for a wedding and took a break near the Sattegala bridge across the Cauvery after attending the programme. It is suspected that the swirling currents of the river swept the three away. Other members of the group — Raghavendra, Leela, and Sindhoor — swam to safety, the police said.

The bodies of the victims were later retrieved by the authorities and shifted to Kollegal government hospital for post-mortem.