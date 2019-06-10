Bengaluru

Three from Bengaluru drown in Cauvery

more-in

Three people from Bengaluru, who were in Chamarajanagar for a wedding, drowned when they ventured into the Cauvery for a swim at Sattegala on Sunday.

The Kollegal Rural police identified the victims as Manoj Kumar, 23, Lokesh, 21, and Veena, 22. The three were part of a six-member group that had come for a wedding and took a break near the Sattegala bridge across the Cauvery after attending the programme. It is suspected that the swirling currents of the river swept the three away. Other members of the group — Raghavendra, Leela, and Sindhoor — swam to safety, the police said.

The bodies of the victims were later retrieved by the authorities and shifted to Kollegal government hospital for post-mortem.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka Bengaluru
accident (general)
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2019 2:30:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/three-from-bengaluru-drown-in-cauvery/article27706554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story