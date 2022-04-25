Three foreigners arrested for running fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru

The accused created fake websites of reputed hospitals in Bengaluru and targeted both kidney donors, offering ₹4 crore for the donation, and extorted money from the recipients

The South East cyber crime police on Monday busted a fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru and arrested three foreign nationals in this connection. Two among the accused are Nigerian nationals and one is from Ghana, the police, said.

According to police, the accused created fake websites of reputed hospitals in Bengaluru and targeted both kidney donors, offering ₹4 crore for the donation, and extorted money from the recipients on the pretext of medical fee and registration charges.

Based on a complaint from the director of a reputed hospital on Bannerghatta Road, the police tracked down the accused based on their call record details and IP address of the website and arrested them from an apartment in Amruthahalli, from where they were operating.

The accused offered ₹4 crore per kidney for donors and took lakhs of rupees as registration fee. The police have seized several phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets used by the accused to run the racket.

The police said that accused had come to city on student visa and overstayed even after their visa expired.

They have cheated several persons worth lakhs of rupees, the police said, and have requested the victims to approach the police and file a complaint against them.

The House owners have also been directed to inform the jurisdictional police about their foreign tenants.