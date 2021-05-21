Three foreign nationals arrested for online fraud attack CCB team and escape

The Amruthahalli police are on the lookout for three Nigerian nationals who allegedly attacked a Central Crime Branch police team and escaped while they were being arrested on the charge of online fraud Tuesday.

The CCB team had arrested John Obodozie, Ibe Godstine and Okolosie Precious while investigating an online fraud case.

They had allegedly created a fake website in the name of a well-known pharmacy and cheated customers hoping to purchase drugs such as Tocilizumab used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The accused, posing as doctors, agreed to sell the injections after customers wired an advance to a bank account, which the CCB traced to one Mukesh Chand.

They tracked the trio to a house at Kaveri Layout, Amruthahalli, and arrested them. However, while they were being escorted out, the accused attacked the police team and escaped by jumping into an adjacent building. The police were unable to catch them.

“We recovered their passports and sealed the house for further investigations before filing a complaint with the jurisdictional police,” said a CCB official.