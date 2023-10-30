Three-day music concert at Chowdiah Memorial Hall from Nov. 3

October 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Academy of Music (AoM) will present Sri K.K. Murthy Memorial Music Festival from November 3 to 5.

AoM, in a release, said that renowned musicians will be presenting classical music concerts on all the three days. On November 5, the last day of the programme, Academy of Music Chowdiah Award will be presented to vocalists Ranjani and Gayari by Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka, Prasanna B. Varale at 6.15 p.m.; followed by a concert by Ranjani and Gayatri. \

The programme will be held at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Gayatrhi Devi Park Extenion in Vyalikaval.

