Three-day jewellery exhibition from today

Published - October 03, 2024 09:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day South India’s Wedding and Jewellery exhibition will be held from Friday at Shangri-La, Bengaluru, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar between 10.30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Published - October 03, 2024 09:02 pm IST

