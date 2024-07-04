ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day dance festival at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru from July 5 

Published - July 04, 2024 05:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The inaugural day’s programme features ‘Krishna Bhakti Mala’ — a dance presentation extolling the life and leelas of Sri Krishna

The Hindu Bureau

The venue is T. Chowdiah Memorial hall at Vyalikaval, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Academy of Music will present Nrutya Rangoli, a three-day national dance festival, in Bengaluru from July 5.

The inaugural day’s programme features “Krishna Bhakti Mala” - a dance presentation extolling the life and leelas of Sri Krishna by Rasika Dance Ensemble at 6.30 p.m. 

The second day’s programme (July 6) features Bharatanatyam by Shreya Bhat at 6 p.m. followed by Kathak performance by Mukti Shri, Aayushi Dixit and Anvi Shri from Hyderabad at 6.45 p.m. 

The concluding day’s programme (July 7) features Krishna - Fire to Frost - a dance production on Draupadi by Nirupama - Rajendra and Abhinava Dance Company, Bengaluru, from 6.30 p.m. 

The programmes will be hosted in Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Gayatri Devi Park Extension,Vyalikaval, Malleswaram.

