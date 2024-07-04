Academy of Music will present Nrutya Rangoli, a three-day national dance festival, in Bengaluru from July 5.

The inaugural day’s programme features “Krishna Bhakti Mala” - a dance presentation extolling the life and leelas of Sri Krishna by Rasika Dance Ensemble at 6.30 p.m.

The second day’s programme (July 6) features Bharatanatyam by Shreya Bhat at 6 p.m. followed by Kathak performance by Mukti Shri, Aayushi Dixit and Anvi Shri from Hyderabad at 6.45 p.m.

The concluding day’s programme (July 7) features Krishna - Fire to Frost - a dance production on Draupadi by Nirupama - Rajendra and Abhinava Dance Company, Bengaluru, from 6.30 p.m.

The programmes will be hosted in Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Gayatri Devi Park Extension,Vyalikaval, Malleswaram.