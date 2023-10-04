ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day conference at Ramaiah Medical College from Oct. 6

October 04, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ramaiah Medical College, a constituent College of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, is organising the 63rd annual national conference, NAMSCON-2023, a three-day event from October 6 on its premises. The event is being organised in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It will shed light on current critical health issues and healthcare through digital innovation.

According to a release, Dr. Shalini C. Nooyi, Principal and Dean, Ramaiah Medical College, briefing on the event, said as a prelude to the conference, 14 skill-enhancing workshops are being conducted, such as sports medicine, advanced research, critical incident management, interdisciplinary geriatric rehabilitation among others. For further details, visit www.namscon2023.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US