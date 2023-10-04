HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day conference at Ramaiah Medical College from Oct. 6

October 04, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ramaiah Medical College, a constituent College of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, is organising the 63rd annual national conference, NAMSCON-2023, a three-day event from October 6 on its premises. The event is being organised in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It will shed light on current critical health issues and healthcare through digital innovation.

According to a release, Dr. Shalini C. Nooyi, Principal and Dean, Ramaiah Medical College, briefing on the event, said as a prelude to the conference, 14 skill-enhancing workshops are being conducted, such as sports medicine, advanced research, critical incident management, interdisciplinary geriatric rehabilitation among others. For further details, visit www.namscon2023.com

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.