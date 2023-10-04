Three-day conference at Ramaiah Medical College from Oct. 6

October 04, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ramaiah Medical College, a constituent College of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, is organising the 63rd annual national conference, NAMSCON-2023, a three-day event from October 6 on its premises. The event is being organised in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It will shed light on current critical health issues and healthcare through digital innovation.

According to a release, Dr. Shalini C. Nooyi, Principal and Dean, Ramaiah Medical College, briefing on the event, said as a prelude to the conference, 14 skill-enhancing workshops are being conducted, such as sports medicine, advanced research, critical incident management, interdisciplinary geriatric rehabilitation among others. For further details, visit www.namscon2023.com