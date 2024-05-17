GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three boys drown in a pond near Ramanagara

Published - May 17, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three boys, among a group of eight, died after drowning in a pond on a hillock near Achchalu village on the outskirts of Ramanagara on Friday (May 17). This comes a day after four children drowned in a tank in Alur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.

The deceased are Shabaz Khan, 13, Rihan Khan, 16, sons of Sardar Khan, and Syed Shahid, 14, son of Mubeen. The boys are residents of Phoolbagh Mohalla and neighbours. Police said Shahid was studying in class 6, Shabaz in class 8, and Rihan was promoted to class 10.

They had gone to attend Friday prayers and, along with five others, went to the pond, which is approximately 1.5 km away from their homes.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. The boys climbed to the hilltop and found the pond filled with water due to recent rains. The area was slippery, and the boys decided to swim without realizing the depth of the water, police said.

While the others were about to stop them, the three jumped into the water and soon started drowning. The friends shouted and ran towards the main road to get help from a tea stall.

But it was too late. The police, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.