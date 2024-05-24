Three booked for abetment in Soundarya Jagadeesh case

Mahalakshmi Layout police booked three persons for abetment to the suicide of Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadeesh, who allegedly ended his life on April 14. Jagadeesh’s wife, Shashirekha, complained to the police recently, claiming she found a death note written by her husband on May 18 when she was cleaning the wardrobes of her deceased husband.

In the death note purportedly written by Jagadeesh, he allegedly blamed his partners V.S. Suresh, S.P. Hombanna and his manager Sudhindra in Soundarya Constructions for his death. In her complaint to the police, Ms. Shashirekha alleged that the trio had cheated her husband to the tune of ₹60 crore by falsely claiming losses, taking loans pledging properties of Jagadeesh but using that money for their personal use.

Ms. Shashirekha also alleged that they had got Jagadeesh to sign blank cheques and papers, which were misused. She alleged that when Jagadeesh confronted his partners, they threatened to kill him. She claimed that the trio were constantly in touch with her husband the week before he ended his life and that those calls disturbed them a lot. She has alleged that her family members face threats to their lives from the accused.

(Those who are disturbed or have suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph: 104 for help)

