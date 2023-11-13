ADVERTISEMENT

Three bikers injured in freak serial accident on Bannerghatta Road

November 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three bikers were injured in a freak accident at a traffic signal in Kalena Agrahara, Bannerghatta Road, on Sunday evening. 

The accident was captured on the dashcam of a car behind and was posted on social media platform X, which went viral.

According to the police, as the vehicles were waiting at the traffic signal, a speeding SUV came and rammed two bikes and came to a halt after it hit a median.

However, social media was abuzz that it was a hit-and-run accident, which the Hulimavu police clarified that it was not. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured have been identified as Kiran, Jasmita, and Basant Kumar. Of them, Jasmita is still being treated at a private hospital, and the other two have returned home.

The Hulimavu Traffic police have seized the SUV and booked the driver, Abhishek Agarwal, for rash and negligent driving. Police officials said that the driver claimed to have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, leading to the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US