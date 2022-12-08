Three bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru

December 08, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police on Thursday arrested three bike lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles worth ₹7.8 lakh from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Lakki Kumar, 22, Srinivasa, 20, and Saif Pasha, 20, from Ramanagaram were arrested while they were moving suspiciously on a scooter in Kamakshipalya.

Upon inquiry, they revealed that they were stealing bikes in and around the city on the behest of their associates Durga Chandra, 23, and Suhas Venkatesh, 22, who are presently lodged in Mandya prison, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on their information, the police recovered 10 two-wheelers, which the accused had stolen from in and around the city and from Kanakapura, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, and Malur police station limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US