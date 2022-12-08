Three bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru

December 08, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kamakshipalya police on Thursday arrested three bike lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles worth ₹7.8 lakh from them.

The accused, Lakki Kumar, 22, Srinivasa, 20, and Saif Pasha, 20, from Ramanagaram were arrested while they were moving suspiciously on a scooter in Kamakshipalya.

Upon inquiry, they revealed that they were stealing bikes in and around the city on the behest of their associates Durga Chandra, 23, and Suhas Venkatesh, 22, who are presently lodged in Mandya prison, said the police.

Based on their information, the police recovered 10 two-wheelers, which the accused had stolen from in and around the city and from Kanakapura, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, and Malur police station limits.