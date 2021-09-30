Three Bescom engineers booked after lineman is electrocuted on duty

Bengaluru

30 September 2021 03:14 IST

Three Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) employees – an assistant executive engineer, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer – have been booked for death due to negligence after a lineman died of electrocution while repairing a faulty line on Hesaraghatta Main Road on September 23. All three personnel were attached to Bescom’s Dasarahalli Zone.

The lineman, Srinivas T., 47, died while on duty. He, and two colleagues, were attending to a faulty line near the Hyundai showroom on Hesaraghatta Main Road. Srinivas climbed up the pole, but was electrocuted while climbing down. His colleagues took him to a hospital in the area where he succumbed to his injuries two hours later.

His wife Triveni S. lodged a complaint with the police, following which the three Bescom officials were booked.

“The Bescom officials have not provided any safety gear to ensure the safety of the workers on the ground,” said Ms. Triveni in her complaint.