Three Bengaluru students figure under AIR 100 in JEE (Advanced) results  

Published - June 09, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Sagar V.

Sagar V.

Three students from Bengaluru figured under the All-India Ranking (AIR) 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced results that were announced on Sunday.

Shawn Thomas Koshy, from Gear Innovative International School, with AIR 15, is the highest rankholder from the State. Mr. Koshy believed in taking his time and solving problems on his own, when it came to studying for JEE exams. “I was targeting an AIR below 100 as I had secured it in the JEE Mains. I used to have quite a few tests at my coaching centre, and I used to retrospectively look at them and work on the areas where I had lost marks. This daily improvement technique helped me get a good rank,” he said.  

Mr. Koshy’s father, an Indian Insititute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur graduate, now has his own startup, while his mother is a computer engineer at Infosys. Mr. Koshy plans to pursue Electrical and Electronics Engineering from IIT Bombay.  

Amogh Agarwal

Amogh Agarwal

Amogh Agarwal, who secured AIR 20, also has his eyes set on IIT Bombay for Computer Science Engineering. He said that he followed a simple approach for his preparations.

“I just followed what my teachers said and that got me through the exams. I was expecting to get a good rank after the answer keys had come out,” he said. Mr. Agarwal is a student of Narayana CO – Kaveri Bhavan college and his parents are entrepreneurs.  

Shawn Thomas Koshy

Shawn Thomas Koshy

For Sagar V., a student at Delhi Public School, Bangalore South, getting AIR 30 was a surprise. He called it a culmination of his hard work. “I started my JEE preparations when I was in class 11. I took down notes, did a lot of homework, and had many revisions. I plan to pursue Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay, and would like to also pursue a Master’s degree later in whichever subject I would be interested in,” he said.  

While Mr. Sagar’s father works as a quality manager in a pharmaceutical company, his mother is a government school teacher.

