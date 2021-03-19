Three arrested in lottery scam

They were paid a commission for cheating people: Police

The South-East CEN (cyber, economics and narcotics) crime police, on Thursday, arrested three persons who were allegedly cheating people in an online lottery scam. The trio were arrested when the police were investigating a complaint by one of the victims, Hanumantharayappa. The three accused were friends who were contacted by a person to identify and cheat people in return for a commission.

In his complaint, Hanumantharayappa told the police that he received a call from an unidentified man who informed him that he had won ₹35 lakh in a lucky draw. Over a series of calls, the man convinced Hanumantharayappa to pay ₹75,000 as processing charge to claim the money. He was instructed to deposit the amount in different bank accounts.

The police verified the bank accounts in which Hanumantharayappa had deposited the money and the phone number. They tracked down the caller, Appaji Gangaram Halkekar, 30, from Khanapur in Belagavi district. His associates, Mahantesh, 30, from Gadag, and Suresh Mallappa Agasara, 35, from Khanapur, were also arrested.

During interrogation, police learned that Appaji had befriended Harsheed who called him a few months ago to tell him that he had won a lottery prize. “Appaji told Harsheed that he was aware of the scam and had already lost money in one such fraud,” said a senior police officer.

Harsheed then offered him an opportunity to recover the money he had lost by becoming a part of the racket. “He asked Appaji to open accounts in different banks using the identity cards of his friends. Accordingly, Appaji contacted Mahantesh and Suresh, who opened accounts using their documents. The trio were paid a commission of ₹3,000 for every ₹1 lakh they got from cheating people. In total, they ‘earned’ ₹3 lakh through commissions,” said the police.

Harsheed had allegedly installed a clone WhatsApp account using Appaji's number. This way, he was able to access OTPs and other details from the people the trio cheated.

According to the police, Appaji used to work as a cook in Kempegowda International Airport where he befriended Mahantesh and Suresh.

The police have seized 15 bank accounts, and are searching for Harsheed, who is on the run.