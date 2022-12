December 05, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The K.G. Nagar police have arrested three people and recovered valuables worth ₹5 lakh. The accused, Nagaraj, 19, Ravi, 29, and Mohammed Sadiq, 26, allegedly used to move around residential areas to identify locked houses and steal valuables.

Based on a bike-theft complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them. The recovered valuables includes eight bikes, two laptops, and 30 mobile phones.