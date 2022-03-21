Three arrested in Bengaluru for blackmailing court officer with private video

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 00:38 IST

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 00:38 IST

The K.R. Puram police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly blackmailing a court officer. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Ganapathi Nayak, Kishan, and Keshavan on the charges of blackmail and extortion.

According to the police, the victim who worked in a court in Kolar was befriended by a young woman who recorded private videos of him and passed it on to one of the accused.

Kishan sent a part of the clip to the victim on WhatsApp and demanded ₹25 lakh . He threatened to upload the video on social media if the money was not paid.

Worried about how this would affect his job, the victim approached the authorities for help. The police are on the lookout for the woman who is said to be absconding.