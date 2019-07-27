Three arrested for trying to sell elephant tusks

Three people were arrested while they were trying to sell two massive tusks of elephants at Nandini Layout.

The police caught the accused, Nagaraju Nayak, 44, and Nagaraja, 33, when they were attempting to sell the tusks, which they had wrapped in a jute cloth, at FTI circle.

Nagaraju Nayak, a resident of Kanakapura, got the tusks from an associate, Vasant, a resident of Nidagal near Kanakapura, who was later arrested, said the police.

The accused claimed they cut the tusks from an elephant that had died of natural causes in the forest at Nagarahole, said the police who are verifying the claim of the duo.

Two run over by trains

Two persons died after being run over by trains in two incidents in the city.

At Bhadrappa Layout, the body of Rajkumar, 35, who migrated from Uttar Pradesh in search of work, was found on the Channasandra- Yelahanka Railway line.

The railway police said Rajkumar worked as a painter in the city and was residing in Geddalahalli nearby.

Meanwhile, Chandan Varma, 21, who migrated from Assam, died when he slipped and fell from a moving train. He had boarded a train at K.R. Puram station and was heading towards Whitefield, said the police.