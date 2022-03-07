Three arrested for stealing luxury cars

Special Correspondent March 07, 2022 20:01 IST

The Begur police on Monday arrested a gang of three who were stealing high-ends cars and selling them after forging the registration numbers. While probing a vehicle theft case, the police zeroed in on the trio and recovered eight cars worth ₹ 1.5 crore from them.

According to the police, the trio , Anil, Ashok and Govindan, used to move around Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu looking for cars and steal them. The accused would then copy the registration numbers of the cars which were scrapped after accidents. The accused would prepare fake vehicle records and sell it to customers across south India.

The three have been taken into custody to ascertain their inter state criminal background.