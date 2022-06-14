Three arrested for stealing bikes in Bengaluru

The Govindarajnagar police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three persons and recovered five bikes worth ₹3.5 lakh from them.

The accused, Ashok, Sudeep, and Chandrappa, were caught when the police intercepted them riding on a bike. The police also recovered a dagger and took the trio to the station for questioning.

Detailed questioning led them to confess that they had stolen bikes parked in front of houses in Basaveshwaranagar, Magadi Road, and Yeshwanthpur police station limits, the police said.