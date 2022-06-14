Three arrested for stealing bikes in Bengaluru
The Govindarajnagar police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three persons and recovered five bikes worth ₹3.5 lakh from them.
The accused, Ashok, Sudeep, and Chandrappa, were caught when the police intercepted them riding on a bike. The police also recovered a dagger and took the trio to the station for questioning.
Detailed questioning led them to confess that they had stolen bikes parked in front of houses in Basaveshwaranagar, Magadi Road, and Yeshwanthpur police station limits, the police said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.