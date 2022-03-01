Three arrested for stealing batteries worth ₹1 lakh

The Chamrajapet police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver and two of his associates and recovered nine stolen batteries worth ₹1 lakh from them.

The accused were arrested based on a complaint filed by M. Nagaraju, a shop owner, stating that on January 5, a set of five batteries had been stolen. The batteries were power backup for Nagaraju’s shop kept under the stairs of the shop. The accused had disconnected the wires and taken away the batteries worth ₹50,000.

Based on the complaint, the police verified the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and arrested Imran, Shamsheer and Suhail. The accused confessed that they had committed a similar theft at Wilson Garden and stolen four batteries.

The accused have been booked under theft and taken into custody for further investigation.