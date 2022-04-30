Three arrested for stabbing rowdy to death in Bengaluru

April 30, 2022 18:59 IST

The KP Agrahara police have arrested three persons for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old rowdy-sheeter to death over a trivial row at an under-construction house on Friday night.

According to the police, the victim, Santosh, has five criminal cases pending against him. “One of the pending cases was filed by the accused in connection with an assault,” said the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, Santosh called the accused asking them to withdraw the case filed against him, but they refused. When they met, they got into an argument where Santosh reportedly threatened them. In retaliation, the three men overpowered Santosh, snatched his knife and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the scene. He was taken to K.C. General Hospital where he succumbed on Saturday. The police arrested the three men are further investigating the case .