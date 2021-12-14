Bengaluru

Three arrested for stabbing Nigerian to death

A 35-year-old Nigerian national was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang of three at Banasawadi on Sunday night. The police arrested the accused a few hours after the incident came to light.

The deceased has been identified as Victor P., who was on a business visa, while the accused are Arun, Philip, and Neelakantha, residents of Kammanahalli.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. when Victor had come to a shop at Kullappa Circle and picked a quarrel with the gang members who were under the influence of alcohol. In a fit of rage, they stabbed Victor and fled from the scene. Passersby shifted him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed.

The Banasawadi police swung into action and arrested the accused.


