Three arrested for snatching chains, 1.9 kg of gold jewellery recovered

The Central Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang who were allegedly involved in more than 18 chain-snatching cases in and around the city since 2016. The police team recovered 1.9 kg of gold jewellery worth around ₹52 lakh from them.

The accused mainly targeted elderly women. After committing a series of such crimes, they would leave Bengaluru within an hour to hand over the gold to their contact in Hiriyur. “The accused would then go to another city to target elderly people there, and return to Bengaluru a month later,” said a police officer.

After uncovering their modus operandi, the CCB tracked them down to many cities in the State, before finally arresting them in Bengaluru.

Residents nab man

Meanwhile, in another unrelated case, passers-by and locals helped the police catch a notorious chain snatcher after he allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old woman in an attempt to rob her gold chain. The incident took place on 5th Main Road, Chamarajpet, on Thursday.

The victim, Ratnamma, was walking to a friend’s house when the accused, who was on a scooter, pulled up next to her. Before she could react, he slapped her and tugged at the gold chain she was wearing, said the police. Ratnamma grabbed her chain, pulled it back towards her, all the while shouting for help. A shopkeeper in the area came to her aid.

The accused, later identified as Imran Khan, snatched part of the chain and attempted to flee. But by then, other people had arrived at the spot to help. Along with the shopkeeper, they gave chase, and nabbed him before alerting the police. “We found 220 grams of marijuana, two gold chains, and a chopper in the boot space of the scooter,” said the police. Khan was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

“Two people who helped us nab the accused were felicitated and given appreciation letters,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West division) Sanjeev Patil.