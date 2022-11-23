Three arrested for running prostitution racket in lodge

November 23, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cottonpet police busted a prostitution racket and arrested three people running it from a lodge in the garb of running homecare service from qualified nurses and domestic help.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided Gandharva lodge in Balepete and arrested Archana Ashok Kumar, 37,and her assistants , Raghavendra, 30 and Manjunatha, 33.

The trio tied up with the lodge owner to offer services to the customers on the pretext of providing medical care, a police officer said.

Archana, according to the police , is a resident of Nagashettyhalli and owns Archana Sebika & Ayah Centre (bureau of qualified nurse and ayah) , homecare service and lured gullible women offering decent jobs.

The accused would later blackmail her staff and force them into prostitution in the lodge. The police are now on the lookout for the lodge owner, Krishnappa , and manager Mahadevaswamy, who are on the run.

