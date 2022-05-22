Three arrested for robbing home-alone woman

:

Nandini Layout police on Saturday arrested a gang of three habitual offenders who, posing as prospective tenants, robbed a home- alone woman on May 9.

The accused identified as Ziyaulla, 36, Nandan, 27, and Sharath 27, all residents of Pattegarapalya, are habitual offenders.

The accused on May 9 approached the victim who had put up a board for renting a portion of her property situated on 2nd Block, 2nd Cross in Nandini Layout. The victim took the accused to the house. After observing that the woman was alone, the accused overpowered her, tied her hands and legs with duct tape and taped her mouth before removing gold valuables worth ₹1.5 lakh from her and escaped.

The victim was later rescued by neighbours and she lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on a complaint, a team of police, led by inspector Venkate Gowda, analysed CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and identified the accused. The police have taken the accused into custody to ascertain whether they were involved in similar offences in the recent past.