Three arrested for peddling MDMA concealed in toys

November 17, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Whitefield police on Thursday unearthed an inter-State drug racket and arrested three peddlers selling drugs to their clients posing as delivery executives.

The accused used to conceal the drugs in toys and neatly pack in hardbound sheets and deliver to their clients to avoid undue attention.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police intercepted the accused near ITPL gate in Pattandur Agrahara while the accused were waiting for their clients to deliver the drugs. The police found MDMA crystals concealed under the toys.

Th accused have been identified as Pavish Shivashankaran, 33, from Thrissur, Abhijith Manikyam, 25, from Palakkad, and Shafasuddin, 29, from Thrissur. The police recovered 138 grams of MDMA worth ₹15 lakh, a scooter and four mobile phones from them.

Initial probe revealed that the accused sourced the drugs from their contacts in the neighboring State through private courier agencies and sold it to their clients posing as delivery executives, a police officer said.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS act and further investigations are on.